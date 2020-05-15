Towns loosen restrictions so Arizona restaurants can expand seating to comply with social distancing

“When a virus is caught up in an air stream, it has the potential to move further than six feet,” Van Den Wymelenberg told Villafranca. "We created a conceptual visualization of how the aerosols may be spreading in that room. With a fan that is simply recirculating the air, whether it was an air conditioner or just a fan moving air, the visualization is really trying to articulate how the particles get caught up in the air and move around the space.