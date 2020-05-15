Tucson Mall and Park Place Mall to reopen Tuesday

By KOLD News 13 Staff | May 15, 2020 at 1:43 PM MST - Updated May 15 at 1:43 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Mall and Park Place will reopen on Tuesday, May 19th.

The malls will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

New measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the malls, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions.

For the most up-to-date list of open retailers, please visit the malls’ websites.

