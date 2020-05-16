Class of 2020 amid COVID-19: Tucson sisters, Wildcats share graduation at home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a milestone made up of hard work and dedication. For high school and college students across the country, the coronavirus changed their final semester.
At the University of Arizona, commencement ceremonies this spring were moved from Arizona Stadium to the internet amid the outbreak.
Crystal Alyssia Raygoza watched her name pass on a white sheet hanging in her home, surrounded by family in the kitchen. A projector showed her college’s virtual ceremony Friday afternoon.
“It’s definitely been a lot of learning, a lot of growth, a lot of self-love," Raygoza said.
Raygoza graduated with a Bachelor of Science in family studies and human development, with a minor in Spanish. She is also a winner of the Robie Gold Medal, which honors those who demonstrate personal integrity, initiative, cooperation, enthusiasm, willingness to give more than required, and a love of God and country.
She held several leadership positions at the University of Arizona while pursuing her passion in providing resources for underrepresented, first-generation and low-income communities.
“I come from that community, for being able to relate and, for them to see someone like me to succeed, that’s what makes it super special for me," Raygoza said.
Her special day is one she shared. Her family celebrated three members of the class of 2020.
“The fact this it’s one from high school, one from bachelors, one from masters. It’s a rarity," said Jhenitza Raygoza.
Jhenitza graduated with a master’s degree from the University of Arizona and Arely, a future Wildcat, is graduating from Sunnyside High School later this month.
“It’s not what we all expected of course," Arely said. “They’ve been my role models.”
University of Arizona President Robert Robbins conferred more than 11,000 bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral and professional degrees during the university’s first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on May 15. Degree recipients included those who completed their studies in fall and winter 2019 and spring 2020, as well as those who will finish this summer.
In preparation for the virtual event, graduation “kits” were mailed to more than 2,800 undergraduates and more than 1,000 graduate and professional students who opted to receive them. The kits contain graduation items including mortarboards, tassels and a diploma cover or a notepad and pen, along with a note from the president and provost congratulating graduates.
While the Raygoza sisters may have looked all dressed up with nowhere to go Friday, they proved it may not be all about the pomp and circumstance.
“It’s more about bringing the same energy, the same values into the space and being able to celebrate together," Jhenitza said.
Because, it seems it’s not where you are during the big moments of your life, but who you are with to share it.
“I just think the fact of them being here with me and seeing me succeed is what makes it meaningful," Crystal said.
The University of Arizona plans to hold an in-person ceremony during Homecoming Weekend on Oct. 30, 2020.
