FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is building back into Southern Arizona!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will see upper-90s for your Sunday and triple digits by Monday. After that, temperatures cool to below average with breezy to windy conditions into next week.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-60s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-90s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs a high of 100F! Breezy day.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s. Windy day!
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cooler with highs in the mid-80s!
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
