FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is building back into Southern Arizona!

KOLD Saturday 5:30 pm show May 16, 2020 forecast
By Jaclyn Selesky | May 16, 2020 at 6:02 PM MST - Updated May 16 at 6:04 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will see upper-90s for your Sunday and triple digits by Monday. After that, temperatures cool to below average with breezy to windy conditions into next week.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-90s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs a high of 100F! Breezy day.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s. Windy day!

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cooler with highs in the mid-80s!

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

