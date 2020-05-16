Midtown apartment fire displaces six, crews rescue cat

Crews with the Tucson Fire Department respond to an apartment fire on the 2300 block of North Elaine Boulevard in Tucson, Ariz. on Friday, May 15, 2020. The fire displaced six people and crew had to rescue one cat. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | May 15, 2020 at 9:59 PM MST - Updated May 15 at 10:16 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Fire Department are looking into the cause of an apartment fire that displaced six people Friday evening.

Crews responded to the 2300 block of North Elaine Boulevard at 7:02 p.m. May 15. There, firefighters saw smoke coming from the two floors of the apartment and began evacuating residents from the building, according to a TFD news release.

Residents told firefighter they left a stove unattended before the fire.
Residents told firefighter they left a stove unattended before the fire. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)

Teams controlled the flames at 7:15 p.m., according to the release, but three other apartments were damaged by the smoke. No injuries were reported, but firefighters did rescue one cat from the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but residents told firefighters they had been cooking and left the stove unattended, the release stated.

Residents impacted by the fire are seeking assistance from the Red Cross.

