Midtown apartment fire displaces six, crews rescue cat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Fire Department are looking into the cause of an apartment fire that displaced six people Friday evening.
Crews responded to the 2300 block of North Elaine Boulevard at 7:02 p.m. May 15. There, firefighters saw smoke coming from the two floors of the apartment and began evacuating residents from the building, according to a TFD news release.
Teams controlled the flames at 7:15 p.m., according to the release, but three other apartments were damaged by the smoke. No injuries were reported, but firefighters did rescue one cat from the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation but residents told firefighters they had been cooking and left the stove unattended, the release stated.
Residents impacted by the fire are seeking assistance from the Red Cross.
