Midtown collision closes roadway, sends one to hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department are on the scene of a serious collision near the intersection of Swan Road and 22nd Street that sent one person to the hospital.
Officer Frank Magos, a spokesperson with the department, said the call came in around 8:42 p.m. May 15 regarding a collision between a van and a motorcyclist. A driver stayed at the scene, Magos said in an email, and at least one person was sent to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The intersection is closed for the investigation, Magos said, and motorists should avoid the area.
