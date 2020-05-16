Pima County Sheriff’s Department responds to hiker rescue in Catalina State Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teams with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department responding to a hiker in need on a trail in Catalina State Park.
Deputy James Allerton, a spokesperson for the department, said in an email crews are tending to a female hiker who is feeling ill on a trail near Romero Pools.
Allerton did not say the extent of the hiker’s illness or if crews have reached her yet.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
