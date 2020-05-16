Rural Metro Fire responds to fire near city’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with Rural Metro Fire are investigating a residential fire that engulfed an abandoned structure in flames late Friday, May 15.
Battalion Chief John Walka, a spokesperson for Rural Metro, said in an email firefighters were called to the area of Palo Verde Road and Alvord Road at around 10 p.m. Friday night. There, they found a “block structure” fully engulfed in flames.
Crews got the fire under control in 10 minutes, which prevented it from spreading to nearby structures, Walka wrote.
Investigators are determining the cause of the flames but Walka said the structure looks like it had been abandoned for quite some time and might have been used by homeless groups.
