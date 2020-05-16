Tucson mayor extends local emergency declaration, endorses county regulations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced Saturday the city’s local emergency declaration will stay in place until June 8.
Romero’s announcement came in a tweet Saturday morning, just one day after the state’s stay-at-home order expired May 15. The declaration also follows and endorses the Pima County Board of Supervisor’s decision on May 13 to enact regulations for restaurants and other businesses reopening in the coming days.
As part of the extension, city buildings will remain closed to the public through June 8, Romero’s tweet stated. Water shutoffs will be extended until the end of June, that’s when the city will reassess for further extension if needed. The city will also hold evictions on city-owned buildings until the end of June.
Once city buildings do reopen, visitors must wear masks while inside and may require a temperature check before they enter. The city will still allow its employees to work from home or telecommute, the proclamation states.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.