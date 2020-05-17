FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures will cool down this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’ll be a warm start to the work week with temperatures climbing into the upper-90s. Then we’ll see a big cool down with windy conditions by the middle of the week.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-60s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s. Windy day!
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cooler with highs in the mid-80s!
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.