FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures will cool down this weekend

KOLD Sunday May 17 Forecast
By Jaclyn Selesky | May 17, 2020 at 5:56 PM MST - Updated May 17 at 5:56 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’ll be a warm start to the work week with temperatures climbing into the upper-90s. Then we’ll see a big cool down with windy conditions by the middle of the week.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s. Windy day!

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cooler with highs in the mid-80s!

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

