TPD investigates fatal midtown shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department Gang Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, May 17 in midtown Tucson.
On May 16, 2020 at approximately 3:45 p.m., officers from Operations Division Midtown were dispatched to a shooting at a market store located at 4129 E. 29th Street.
Upon arrival, officers located several witnesses to the incident and learned the drivers of two vehicles exchanged gunfire prior to fleeing the scene.
Moments later, an adult male and adult female arrived to Banner University Medical Center South Campus with gunshot trauma. Shortly after arrival, the male succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as 29-year-old Omar Rascon. Next of kin was notified. The female sustained non-life threatening injuries. Later, a third individual arrived to Banner University Medical Center with gunshot trauma.
It was discovered all three individuals were at the scene of the shooting and at least one has gang affiliations. Detectives from the Gang Unit responded to continue the investigation.
Detectives learned Omar Rascon and the female victim were associated to a small passenger vehicle. Authorities say they were parked at the market store next to a red Dodge Ram pickup. The driver of the Ram pickup and his passenger were standing outside of the Ram. Both Rascon and the driver of the Ram were involved in a verbal altercation outside of the store which led to gunfire being exchanged between them. Detectives were able to speak with the injured female and the passenger of the Ram pickup. The driver of the Ram pickup is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries.
Detectives are continuing their investigation and charges are pending.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward and call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
