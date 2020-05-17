TPD investigates fatal midtown shooting

Detectives learned Omar Rascon and the female victim were associated to a small passenger vehicle. Authorities say they were parked at the market store next to a red Dodge Ram pickup. The driver of the Ram pickup and his passenger were standing outside of the Ram. Both Rascon and the driver of the Ram were involved in a verbal altercation outside of the store which led to gunfire being exchanged between them. Detectives were able to speak with the injured female and the passenger of the Ram pickup. The driver of the Ram pickup is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries.