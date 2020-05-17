Tucson photographers work together to celebrate the Class of 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Photographers around Tucson joined forces to celebrate the Class of 2020.
"Thank you to everyone who set this up for us," said Kristen Carver, a senior graduating from Sabino High School. "It means a lot."
Seniors won’t get a traditional graduation this year, and with this in mind, local photographers found a unique way to help the graduates feel special.
"A lot of people expected a couple backdrops here and there with a few photographers but no," said Photographer Reyna Pery. "They're overwhelmed and by the time they finish, they're so excited."
The seniors could wear their caps, gowns or even prom attire as they visited each photographers station. Fifteen photographers participated and set up their own photo areas at a ranch in Tucson. Seniors enjoyed music from a D.J., photo booth and travel trailers from A Social & Co. The ranch owners volunteered their property.
"Everybody is able to see each other from a distance and be celebrated," said property owner Heather Nielsen. "It's just really fun to watch them."
Nearly one-hundred seniors passed through.
"They feel bad for us a little bit and it just feels good knowing people are willing to reach out and do stuff to make us feel special," said Zoe Schoop, a senior graduating from Sabino High School.
Tanque Verde High School graduating senior, Elaine Hapa, also said she was thankful for the support.
"It's hard not to have a graduation ceremony but at the same time I'm thankful for my school and community for giving us a different experience," Hapa said.
Each student was asked to donate at least $25 to go towards Youth On Their Own — A dropout prevention program that supports homeless young people in Pima County.
