Authorities looking for man who went missing near Ina and Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who went missing around noon Monday, May 18.
The PCSD said Martin Valenzuela walked away from the 7000 block of North Antonietta Drive, which is near Ina and Oracle roads.
Valenzuela, 60, has been described as 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Valenzuela, who is non-verbal, was wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
