FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 80s are making a comeback... soon!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday Morning, May 18th
By Stephanie Waldref | May 18, 2020 at 7:47 AM MST - Updated May 18 at 7:47 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’ll be a warm start to the work week with temperatures climbing into the upper-90s. Then we’ll see a big cool down with windy conditions by the middle of the week.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-90s. Windy from the SW at 15-25 mph and gusts nearing 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cooler with highs in the mid-80s!

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

