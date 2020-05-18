One injured in shooting near 29th, Craycroft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the third time in four days, authorities are investigating a shooting in the midtown area.
On Sunday, May 17, the Tucson Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting in the 5400 block of East 29th Street, which is near Craycroft.
The investigation is ongoing and no one was in custody.
This incident is the third shooting on East 29th Street in the last four days.
One person was killed and two others were injured Saturday in a shooting at a market in the 4100 block of East 29th Street, which is just east of South Columbus Boulevard.
The TPD said it happened around 3:45 p.m. when people in vehicles exchanged gunfire.
A man and woman showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. The man, 29-year-old Omar Rascon, died. The woman suffered injuries that are not life threatening. The TPD said another person later went to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
The TPD said all three were at the market and at least one of them has gang affiliations.
On Thursday, May 14, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout in the 3900 block of East 29th Street.
The scene Thursday was east of Alvernon Way and less than two miles from the scene of the shooting Sunday night.
The TPD said two men got into a fight and one forced the other into a white SUV before pulling a firearm. At the same time, a PCSD deputy was stuck in traffic in the area.
The man then got into a gun fight with someone else and a bullet from the unknown individual hit the deputy’s windshield. The deputy was not injured.
The PCC officer chased the SUV but lost it in a nearby neighborhood.
Later, TPD officers located the SUV in the 2200 block of S. Howard Stravenue. At the same time, the owner of the vehicle reported it stolen.
Anyone with information on any of the shootings should call 88-CRIME or go to http://88crime.org/.
