Pima County libraries reopen Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As Pima County takes another step in the reopening process on Monday, May 18, all but two libraries will reopen to the public.
Reopened libraries will be limiting the number of customers in each building, limiting access to certain areas, and limiting customers’ time in each building.
Libraries will also be requiring face coverings
Other changes include:
- Wellness checks - Customers will be asked to have their temperature taken. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be asked to come back at a later time.
- Kids 15 and under need to be with an adult, one child allowed per adult.
- Reserve books online, curbside pickup
- Use of printing, copying and faxing services will be limited
- Use of computers will be limited to a 30-minute time frame
- Libraries’ new hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
These steps are being taken to ensure library staff and customers are following social distancing and health guidelines.
Staff members will be cleaning high-touch areas like computers and keyboards throughout the day.
They'll also be adding plastic shields between computers so people aren't spreading germs.
Staff members say closing to the public was one of the hardest things they've ever done, so they're excited to reopen.
“We’ve been hearing, during this whole time that we’ve been off, from folks really missing their books. We’re thrilled about that. We know kids are going to be home this summer, so we want to make sure they have access to these materials,” said Amber Mathewson, director of the Pima County Public Library.
The two libraries remaining closed - Dusenberry-River Library and El Rio Library - will reopen at a later date.
Customers can also use the library from home.
Download and streaming services, including eBooks, audiobooks, video, music, magazines, and newspapers, are available 24/7.
Call their Infoline at 520-791-4010 to ask any questions.
