UArizona testing disinfectants that could keep COVID-19 off surfaces for weeks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - New technology could keep viruses, like COVID-19 off surfaces for weeks.
The University of Arizona is testing continuously active disinfectants developed by Allied Bioscience. These types of disinfectants could work as a layer on surfaces and kill viruses on-contact and over-time. Samples researchers tested kept 99.9 percent of a similar coronavirus away for two-weeks after the disinfectant coating had been applied.
“It’s important to know that this isn’t something that’s going to be a cure-all,” said Luisa Ikner, associate research professor, Department of Environmental Sciences for the University of Arizona. “It’s definitely not meant to substitute proper cleaning and regular disinfection of surfaces.”
Researchers are able to see how well the different surfaces and disinfectants work by using the human coronavirus 229E, which has a similar gene structure to the novel coronavirus. High-touch surfaces, with the continuously active disinfectant technology, could make high-touch areas normally a great spreading place for COVID-19, a dead-zone.
“When a microorganism or pathogen of concern lands on that surface, it’s landing on a surface that’s chemically active,” said Ikner.
Researchers say these types coatings could provide more protection and reduce the spread of COVID-19, saying it could be “the next major breakthrough in environmental infection control."
