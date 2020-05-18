Wildfire forces evacuations near Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - About 150 homes had to be evacuated early on Monday, May 18, because of the threat caused by a nearby wildfire, according to the Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Department.
The East Desert Fire has grown to about 1,500 acres, according to a report in AZ Family, but has not damaged any homes yet.
Fire management officials are concerned that windy weather forecast for the area on Monday and Tuesday will make it difficult to contain the fire.
State forestry officials said the human-caused fire started burning in north Phoenix, near 24th Street and Joy Ranch Road early Sunday afternoon, May 17.
