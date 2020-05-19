Employers having trouble bringing back employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As unemployment numbers continue to rise, (nearly 32,000 in Arizona just last week), businesses owners are having a hard time hiring.
With many choosing to take unemployment benefits instead of return to work, owners are struggling to stay afloat.
Like Tammy Hall, the owner of Rincon Family Salon near Irvington and Houghton.
"With a lack of help I’m now working 6 days a week and 12 hour days," said Hall.
Hall said she furloughed her employees, but they decided not to return.
A decision many employers are facing since workers are choosing to take unemployment benefits and receiving an additional 600 dollars weekly with the federal CARES Act.
“A lot of them aren’t coming back, they don’t want to come back.”
It’s a decision Hall doesn’t understand in her field, since she says working in the salon can make them more money than the benefits. Still, she’s decided to compete, offering a $500 signing bonus.
"I've got to entice them someway since I’m competing with unemployment bonuses.”
She’s having to turn away customers that her employees left behind seeing as she’s fully booked until June. Conditions she knows can’t last.
"This year if I don’t get help, I will be looking at next year being hard and maybe having to close.”
And if the people are willing to come back, Hall thinks the professionals should as well.
"If you have a job opportunity, I think you have a commitment to get back to your profession and to your people and this world, we can get back to normalcy.”
if the state deems your non-return to work a “voluntary quit,” you will not be eligible for the additional benefits or unemployment insurance.
