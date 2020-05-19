FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds usher in some cooler air!

By Stephanie Waldref | May 19, 2020 at 4:06 AM MST - Updated May 19 at 4:06 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’ll be a warm start to the work week with temperatures climbing into the upper-90s. Then we’ll see a big cool down with windy conditions by the middle of the week.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Windy with SW winds gusting up to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

