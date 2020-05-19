Police seek help identifying drive-by shooting suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a drive-by shooting.
The shooting happened at the intersection of 7th Street and Busby Drive at about 9 p.m. on Friday, May 15.
A video camera in the area captured footage of the two vehicles involved.
Bullets fired in the shooting penetrated two trailers located in the Sierra Grande Mobile Home Park. One bullet nearly struck a small child playing in a bedroom, according to the SVPD. No injuries have been reported resulting from this incident.
Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact SVPD Detective Joshua Nicola at (520) 452-7500.
