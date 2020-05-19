Silver Alert: Officials search for missing Tucson man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for a man who was last seen in southwest Tucson this morning.
Investigators with the Tucson Police Department and troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Ricardo Carino, 75, who drove away from the 2200 block of South Mission Road at 8 a.m. on May 19 and never returned.
Carino, 5 foot 10 inches tall and 140 pounds, is traveling in a red 2008 Nissan Frontier pickup truck with the Arizona license plate AXZ0510, according to a news release.
He is described as a Hispanic man with gray hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, green shorts, sandals and black-rimmed glasses.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.
