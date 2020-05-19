Tucson police arrest teen allegedly involved in fatal motorcycle crash

Following witness interviews, investigators said Ohmsatte drove northbound on Camino de la Tierra in a white 2017 Lincoln passenger vehicle when, near the intersection of west Tres Nogales Road, she approached a blue 2017 Toyota Camry. Ohmsatte attempted to pass the Camry in a no-passing zone when, at the same time, a silver 1999 Mercedes-Benz passenger car traveled southbound in the same area.