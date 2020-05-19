Tucson police arrest teen allegedly involved in fatal motorcycle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department arrested a 16-year-old girl on Tuesday who, officials say, was involved in a fatal collision on the northwest side May 13.
Police say 16-year-old Haley S. Ohmsatte is being held at the Pima County Jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, endangerment, criminal damage, leaving the scene of an accident and auto theft following a four-vehicle collision that killed one man, according to a TPD news release.
Following witness interviews, investigators said Ohmsatte drove northbound on Camino de la Tierra in a white 2017 Lincoln passenger vehicle when, near the intersection of west Tres Nogales Road, she approached a blue 2017 Toyota Camry. Ohmsatte attempted to pass the Camry in a no-passing zone when, at the same time, a silver 1999 Mercedes-Benz passenger car traveled southbound in the same area.
Ohmsatte swerved the Lincoln back to right, rear-ending the Camry, causing it to spin out of control and side-swipped the Mercedes, the release stated. Authorities say Ohmsatte continued to drive northbound on Camino de la Tierra when she came up behind a 2004 Harley-Davidson road bike carrying 61-year-old David M. Wampole.
She rear-ended the motorcycle, pushing it 75 yards until the rider broke free, according to the release. Police say Ohmsatte fled from the scene on foot but was found shortly after.
Crews with the Northwest Fire District rushed Wampole to Banner University Medical Center that night where he died from his injuries Tuesday, May 19.
Investigators discovered the Lincoln that Ohmsatte drove during the crash was reported stolen not long before the collision, the release stated. Roadway evidence and witness interviews indicate excessive speed played a role in the deadly crash.
The investigation remains open and additional charges will be filed through the county attorney’s office, according to TPD.
