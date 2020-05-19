Tucson shopping centers reopen following COVID-19 closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shoppers returned to the Tucson Mall Tuesday for the first time since the COVID-19 crisis shuttered stores across the state.
"Some of the stores require you to wear a mask which is kind of normal," said shopper Sean Crutcher. "There was a few where you could go in them without them."
Visitors expected to see people wearing masks and keeping a social distance. The thought of returning to a public place didn't cause concern for some guests.
"I've still been working so I've still been dealing with quite a bit of people and I've been out quite a bit," said shopper Kadin Brown.
Shoppers said they noticed stores limited how many people could shop inside and some required masks to enter.
"Some people were waiting outside and if you didn't have a mask you couldn't go in," Crutcher said. "Some of them actually had hand sanitizer out at stations and in different parts of the store."
Walking through the mall, customers saw dark shops, barred storefronts and signs explaining temporary closures as not all stores have reopened.
"Honestly it was sad," said shopper Ruth Hawiz. "There was other people that were in there looking for things, and other than Dilliard's and a few other stores, there's really not anything much open yet."
It’s a disheartening experience for those who planned to see most of the shops reopen.
"I expected more stores to be open," Hawiz said. "Maybe this took them by surprise and they're not quite ready."
The Tucson Mall will open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to the mall’s website. The mall said it’s following new procedures to ensure health and safety for guests “including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.