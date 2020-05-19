Tucson venue offers drive-in movies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The concerns over social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic mean theaters are closed and movie-goers are turning a nostalgic mind’s eye toward happy memories of summer nights spent at drive-in theaters.
Tucson’s last permanent drive-in movie theater, De Anza, closed in 2009, but at least one venue on the east side is bringing back the drive-in experience.
Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road, is teaming with Cactus Drive-In Theatre to present five pop-up drive-in events.
Five movies are planned:
May 28/29: Grease - SOLD OUT
June 4/5: The Sandlot
June 12/13: TBD
June 18/20: TBD
June 26/27: TBD
Discounted, prepaid tickets can be puchased for $20 per cat at https://cactusdrivein.com/ and tickets cost $25 per car at the gate.
Food trucks will be on the property, selling a variety of food and drinks.
