Tucson venue offers drive-in movies
Medella Vina Ranch is teaming with Cactus Drive-In Theater to show drive-in movies this summer. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | May 19, 2020 at 12:38 PM MST - Updated May 19 at 12:38 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The concerns over social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic mean theaters are closed and movie-goers are turning a nostalgic mind’s eye toward happy memories of summer nights spent at drive-in theaters.

Tucson’s last permanent drive-in movie theater, De Anza, closed in 2009, but at least one venue on the east side is bringing back the drive-in experience.

Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road, is teaming with Cactus Drive-In Theatre to present five pop-up drive-in events.

Five movies are planned:

May 28/29: Grease - SOLD OUT

June 4/5: The Sandlot

June 12/13: TBD

June 18/20: TBD

June 26/27: TBD

Discounted, prepaid tickets can be puchased for $20 per cat at https://cactusdrivein.com/ and tickets cost $25 per car at the gate.

Food trucks will be on the property, selling a variety of food and drinks.

