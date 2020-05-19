TUSD extends emergency childcare services

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Unified School District is expanding its emergency daycare services to more than just the children of first responders.
Centers will now prioritize care for the children of grocery store employees and food bank workers through the end of July.
This comes after Gov. Doug Ducey asked Enrichment Programs to lend a helping hand to those who help provide access to critical goods.
If you're without child care, register online or by calling TUSD's childcare centers.
Child care is open to kids 12 and under.
Strict COVID-19 guidelines are in place. For example, class sizes, including instructors, are no bigger than 10 people, they’re checking temperatures at the door daily, providing hand sanitizer and cleaning constantly.
TUSD also has nurses on-site to train staff, monitor everyone's health and safety, and keep things clean.
“The kids are happy. They’re loved and they’re learning. We’ve been supporting the school-aged kids with their online learning. It’s just been a very nurturing, safe, needed service for families,” said Reem Kievit, director of Community Schools &nd Preschool Programs for TUSD.
If you're looking for something affordable, TUSD's discounted rate has been extended through June 30.
They’re only charging 50 percent of their usual fee for child care. They’re also waiving the $50 registration and $50 supply fees.
To determine eligibility with TUSD, call the Brichta Center, 2110 W. Brichta Drive, at (520) 225-1100; or the Schumaker Center, 510 N. Maguire Avenue, at (520) 731-5210.
To register online, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.