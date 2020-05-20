Fire damages vacant midtown home

An empty pool in the backyard posed a possible fall hazard for firefighters battling a fire in a vacant home near North Stone Avenue and East Fort Lowell Road on Wednesday, May 20. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | May 20, 2020 at 6:34 AM MST - Updated May 20 at 6:38 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department were called to an unoccupied home after someone reported seeing smoke shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20.

According to information from TFD, the fire was in the area of North Stone Avenue and East Fort Lowell Road.

An empty pool in the backyard posed a possible fall hazard for crew members trying to extinguish the fire.

Twenty-six firefighters from TFD and Northwest Fire District took only 12 minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

