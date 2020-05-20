Fire damages vacant midtown home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department were called to an unoccupied home after someone reported seeing smoke shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20.
According to information from TFD, the fire was in the area of North Stone Avenue and East Fort Lowell Road.
An empty pool in the backyard posed a possible fall hazard for crew members trying to extinguish the fire.
Twenty-six firefighters from TFD and Northwest Fire District took only 12 minutes to get the fire under control.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.