Firefighters respond to second fire in South Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Tucson Fire Department are on the scene of a structure fire in South Tucson. The fire is the second one in the area on the same day.
Firefighter responded to a fire at an abandoned building on the 2500 block of south Sixth Avenue just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. In a tweet, the department said officials with the Tucson Police Department had one suspect in custody but they have since been released.
Teams first responded just up the street to an unrelated shed fire earlier in the day.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.