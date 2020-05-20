At least 2 shot, 1 person in custody after shooting at Glendale entertainment district

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect is in custody after two people were shot at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale on Wednesday night.
Witnesses said the suspect had an AR-15.
A man named Julian told Arizona's Family he was eating at the Johnny Rockets with his family when he saw the shooter start firing in all directions. He and his family weren't hurt and hid in the restaurant.
Police haven't released how badly the injuries are. The entertainment district is now on lockdown.
Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted out just after 8 p.m. that he is monitoring the situation.
Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton tweeted he is praying for the two victims and said the situation “could have been much worse.”
