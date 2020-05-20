Phoenix Sky Harbor to require face masks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport announced Wednesday, May 20, that it will require employees and travelers to wear a face mask starting June 1.
According to AZ Family, anyone in any public space in an airport facility will have to have some kind of mask. This includes the terminals, the Rental Car Center, the PHX Sky Train, and Airport buses.
Airports in Seattle, Denver, Miami, LAX, JFK in New York and Boston Logan have implemented similar measures, but as of this writing, Tucson International Airport has not announced such a policy.
The Phoenix airport’s website, SkyHarbor.com, says the only requirement of the face mask is that it covers your nose and mouth. It can be a homemade cloth mask or even a bandanna.
Read the entire AZ Family report HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.