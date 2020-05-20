Pima, Maricopa Counties look to grow contact tracing

PCHD said their plan is not finalized on when or how they will fill those 30 new positions. or who the tracers might be. In March, the University of Arizona announced they would be helping with contact tracing, but declined to do an interview for this story because the details still have not been worked out. UArizona students are working on initial case investigations, which are conducted with the initial COVID positive person. PCHD hopes to have a plan next week, with more guidance from the state.