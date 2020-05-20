TUSD asking parents and students to take back-to-school survey following COVID-19 closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District is planning to resume in-person class on August 6, 2020, but is asking families to participate in a survey so they can make necessary changes before the fall semester.
The Tucson Unified Re-entry Task Force is developing both on-campus and online options that will include meeting all CDC, Pima County Health Department, and ADE safety protocols.
Parents and students have till May 25 to take the survey here.
The plan will not be finalized until later in the summer, knowing the impact of the pandemic is constantly changing.
