Football: Arizona adds Alabama to schedule in 2032, 33

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona football announced Thursday, May 21, it has agreed to a two-game, home-and-home series with Alabama for the 2032 and 2033 seasons.
The first-ever meeting between the Wildcats and Crimson Tide will open in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Sept. 4, 2032. Arizona will then host Alabama in Tucson on Sept. 3, 2033.
“We are very excited to announce this home-and-home series with Alabama,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. “Facing a marquee opponent like the Crimson Tide is not only important to our football program, but bringing a high-profile opponent to Arizona Stadium will make a tremendous impact on our community. We look forward to welcoming the Alabama football program to Tucson, as well as an exciting trip to Tuscaloosa.”
The Wildcats have played just seven games against Southeastern Conference members all-time. The Wildcats are 1-2 against Auburn, 0-0-1 against Georgia and 0-3 against LSU. Arizona has a home-and-home series scheduled with Mississippi State of the SEC for 2022 and 2023 seasons.
