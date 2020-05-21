BREAKING: Busch Fire burning near Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews are responding to a 2 acre fire near Mount Lemmon on Thursday, May 21.
According to WildCAD, the Busch Fire started in Marshall Gulch, about one mile from Summerhaven. That is near where the infamous Aspen Fire began in 2003.
Two crews are responding with three engines, 2 helicopters, and one air tanker. Flame retardant is also being used to stop the flames.
The Aspen Fire lasted for a month, destroyed more than 300 homes in Summerhaven and burned 84,000 acres in the Coronado Forest.
As of 5 p.m., you can see smoke on a hill on the Simply Bits Sawmill Run web cam.
