CVS expands drive-thru test site locations, 6 in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - CVS Health announced it will expand the list of COVID-19 test sites in Arizona on Friday, May 22.
With 16 additional sites, there will now be 26 sites in the state, six in the Tucson area.
These sites utilize self-swab tests.
The Arizona testing sites include:
(BOLD: Opens May 22)
- CVS Pharmacy, 5100 E. Grant Road, Tucson
- CVS Pharmacy, 615 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson
- CVS Pharmacy, 6310 E. Broadway, Tucson
- CVS Pharmacy, 3832 E. Speedway, Tucson
- CVS Pharmacy, 8920 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson
- CVS Pharmacy, 10650 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley
- CVS Pharmacy, 180 N. Dobson Road, Chandler
- CVS Pharmacy, 990 E. Warner Road, Chandler
- CVS Pharmacy, 3990 W. Ray Road, Chandler
- CVS Pharmacy, 990 E. Pecos Road, Chandler
- CVS Pharmacy, 5975 W. Chandler Boulevard, Chandler
- CVS Pharmacy, 3170 S. Higley Road, Gilbert
- CVS Pharmacy, 1151 E. McKellips Road, Mesa
- CVS Pharmacy, 7547 E. Southern Avenue, Mesa
- CVS Pharmacy, 9230 E. Broadway Road, Mesa
- CVS Pharmacy, 5954 E. McDowell Road, Mesa
- CVS Pharmacy, 6015 E. Brown Road, Mesa
- CVS Pharmacy, 3560 W. Peoria Avenue, Phoenix
- CVS Pharmacy, 1850 W. Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix
- CVS Pharmacy, 1625 N. 44th Street, Phoenix
- CVS Pharmacy, 10707 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix
- CVS Pharmacy, 4430 E. Ray Road, Phoenix
- CVS Pharmacy, 10160 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale
- CVS Pharmacy, 10010 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
- CVS Pharmacy, 14672 N. Frank Lloyd Wright, Scottsdale
- CVS Pharmacy, 1750 E. Broadway Road, Tempe
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions; a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
The 26 test sites in Arizona are part of a total of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.
