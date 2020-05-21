FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy this “cool” weather now, we have a big warm up on the way!

By Stephanie Waldref | May 21, 2020 at 4:15 AM MST - Updated May 21 at 4:15 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’ll be a warm start to the work week with temperatures climbing into the upper-90s. Then we’ll see a big cool down with windy conditions by the middle of the week.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Light breeze.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 103F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.

