Health leaders advise on when to wear and when not to wear face masks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As Southern Arizona continues to re-open, many people are leaving their homes for the first time in months.
While some are wearing masks in public, many are not.
The Pima County Health Department is strongly encouraging people to keep face masks around though and to always wear them in public settings.
But if you ask anyone, most people will admit wearing a face mask really isn't pleasant.
They can fog up your glasses and hurt your ears. They make breathing difficult and make you feel hot, especially if you're out shopping in the middle of the day.
So when should you wear a mask and when can you leave it behind?
Experts say you only need to wear a face mask when around large groups of people, specifically at stores.
If you don't, you're relying on other people to follow social distancing guidelines and relying on the hope they've been following proper health guidelines, like washing their hands and covering their cough.
If you're at home, in your own yard, or in your own car, health experts say you don't need a face-covering.
But again, wearing a mask is a small act of kindness toward protecting those at high-risk.
“Face masks and cloth masks are still very appropriate. It’s really easy to be tempted when you see others not wearing a mask, but it really still is a good idea to use that protection,” said Paula Mandel, deputy director of the Pima County Health Department.
As the weather continues to get warmer and people don’t want to wear masks, Mandel encourages people to:
- Do things early in the morning or late in the evening to avoid the heat and trouble breathing.
- Stay hydrated.
- Use extenders to take some pressure off your ears.
- If you wear glasses, try using soap and water to clean them. Some people say it decreases the chance of fogging and condensation unlike eyeglasses wipes.
