Local cemeteries cancel parades, Memorial Day celebrations due to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the COVID-19 pandemic, many cemeteries are changing their Memorial Day plans. Below, is a list of some of the local cemeteries changing how they celebrate veterans buried there.
East Lawn Cemetery - No ceremony. Flags will be placed at veterans graves Saturday.
Evergreen - No ceremony. Flags will still be placed.
South Lawn Cemetery - No ceremony. Volunteers will place flags Saturday.
Fort Huachuca - No ceremony. Officials will broadcast a virtual service Monday, May 25 at 7 a.m.
Tucson Estates - Parade canceled. Officials said they hope to honor veterans in September when it’s safer.
