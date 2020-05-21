Local cemeteries cancel parades, Memorial Day celebrations due to COVID-19

This file photo shows a detail photograph of an American flag. Southern Arizona cemeteries will change their Memorial Day 2020 plans due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Source: Governor Mike DeWine Twitter account)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | May 21, 2020 at 8:53 PM MST - Updated May 21 at 8:53 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the COVID-19 pandemic, many cemeteries are changing their Memorial Day plans. Below, is a list of some of the local cemeteries changing how they celebrate veterans buried there.

East Lawn Cemetery - No ceremony. Flags will be placed at veterans graves Saturday.

Evergreen - No ceremony. Flags will still be placed.

South Lawn Cemetery - No ceremony. Volunteers will place flags Saturday.

Fort Huachuca - No ceremony. Officials will broadcast a virtual service Monday, May 25 at 7 a.m.

Tucson Estates - Parade canceled. Officials said they hope to honor veterans in September when it’s safer.

