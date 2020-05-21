Pima County Board of Supervisors passes new regulations for restaurants reopening, discusses bringing back employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors passed a set of regulations restaurants must follow to re-open following the expiration of the stay at home order issued by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.
The regulations were softened from the original 17 following input and pushback from several restaurant owners and consultations with industry leaders.
For instance, the $500 fine for violation of the regulations was dropped, as was the requirement that patrons must call in before dining in. Also keeping logs of cleaning procedures was amended, the rules wearing face masks and gloves were eased.
But even with the scaled-back regulations, the county must justify to the Arizona Attorney General’s office that they do not violate the guidelines issued by Gov. Doug Ducey.
The county is also dealing with how to bring back its 7,100 person workforce fairly.
About 1,500 workers were telecommuting during the state stay-at-home order, which expired May 15, but most of them have returned to the office. Almost 400 of them have not and some want to continue to do the job from home.
The county decided some of them can return but only under certain circumstances and must obtain permission.
Supervisor Sharon Bronson argued the telecommuters should be allowed to continue working from home because of a potential second wave in the fall.
“Telecommuting may be with us for some time to come,” Bronson said.
