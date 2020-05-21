Police: Westgate shooting suspect admitted involvement, wanted to gain respect

Hernandez made his initial court appearance late Thursday morning. The lawyer representing Hernandez said he does not appear to have any criminal history. "This is his first contact with the legal system," he said, also pointing out that he has family and "significant ties" to the community. The lawyer for the state referred to what Hernandez allegedly told police. "This wasn't a gun accidentally going off," he said. "Mr. Hernandez had the purpose of taking out his expressed anger at society .... He wanted these people to feel the pain he feels on a daily basis. He suffers from extreme anger. ... There isn't a scenario where the community would be safe with the defendant out of custody," he continued.