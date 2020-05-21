TPD investigates homicide after woman found unresponsive at north-side apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - TPD is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex on the 2600 block of North Oracle Road after a woman was found unresponsive with obvious signs of trauma this morning.
The call came in just after 9 a.m. this morning from the victim’s boyfriend. TPD and TFD responded to the scene where they discovered a woman in her late 20s who was unresponsive with obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after arrival.
Investigators are currently speaking to the boyfriend to determine what happened.
Police say there are no suspects in custody at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.