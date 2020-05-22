Colossal Cave, Wentworth Road to close at I-10 near Vail starting May 27

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Colossal Cave and Wentworth Road will close at Interstate 10 near Vail for about two months starting the night of Wednesday, May 27, for a bridge deck replacement project.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is taking advantage of lighter traffic during the current public health situation to complete the project ahead of schedule by replacing the entire deck at once rather than half of it at a time.
This approach allows major work on the project, which involves the bridge over eastbound I-10, to be completed in about two months rather than five months.
The bridge is expected to remain closed through the end of July. Ramps will remain open, but motorists will not be able to cross I-10.
Drivers can cross I-10 using Houghton Road or State Route 83. However, drivers should expect restrictions and delays May 27 through June 1 at SR 83 due to a bridge deck replacement project.
During the deck replacement project, motorists on eastbound I-10 should plan for nightly lane restrictions near the work zone between 7:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. Eastbound traffic will be directed to use the exit ramp and re-enter I-10 using the entrance ramp.
For more information about the bridge deck replacement projects, please visit azdot.gov/VailBridges.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.