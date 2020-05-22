FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps are on their way up!

By Stephanie Waldref | May 22, 2020 at 4:08 AM MST - Updated May 22 at 4:08 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nice, cooler temperatures continue for one more day! Average 90s come for the holiday weekend, before a big warmup moves in for next week!

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy with winds at 10 to 20 mph from the SW.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.

