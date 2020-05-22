Local restaurants react to county board’s reopening regulations

“The goal of this is to protect the public health. We’re in the middle of a pandemic. Though Governor Ducey has relaxed restrictions for business operations, the County, which is charged with protecting the public health, needs to provide guidance and direction about how to get back to business safely for everyone – business owners, their employees and their patrons,” said County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. “CDC and state guidance to reopening businesses to ‘practice social distancing’ aren’t nearly specific enough to have any real, practical effect and would vary greatly from establishment to establishment based on each owner’s interpretation of that phrase. This action by the Board provides clarity, fairness and consistency.”