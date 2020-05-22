Record-low expected for Memorial Day travel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It’s no secret Memorial Day is typically one of the busiest travel days of the year, but this year AAA says it’s likely to set a record low.
Thanks to COVID-19 and possible stay-at-home orders, fewer people will be driving and flying over the weekend.
This will also be the first time in 20 years AAA won't be predicting a travel forecast.
Experts said the pandemic has undermined the accuracy of their data, but some reports found a few people will still be traveling to kick off the unofficial start to summer.
If you're one of those people, you do still need to follow CDC guidelines.
- Clean your hands often. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place. If soap and water are not available, bring and use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
- Avoid close contact with others.
- Keep 6 feet of physical distance from others.
- Wear a cloth face-covering in public
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
Another thing to consider, make sure you know what's going on at your destination.
Just because Arizona’s stay-at-home order has been lifted, doesn’t mean it’s the same for your final destination.
Experts advise calling ahead to hotels to make sure they're open, mapping out your route beforehand to see what rest stops and restaurants are open to travelers, and most importantly, make sure you have everything you need.
“If you do need to travel, make sure you’re traveling with all proper documentation, which means your health insurance card and any travel insurance you may have as well. Make sure you’re following CDC guidelines of wearing a face mask, carrying hand sanitizer and not touching your face, eyes, nose, and mouth,” said Aldo Vasquez of AAA Arizona.
Another thing to keep in mind if you are traveling this weekend, make sure your car is road-trip-ready.
Many have been sitting idle these past few weeks, so make sure your tires are properly inflated and in good shape, your windshield wipers are working properly and that your oil has been changed.
AAA said it expects to make travel projections for the late summer and fall, assuming states ease travel restrictions and businesses reopen.
