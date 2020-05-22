Saguaro National Park to reopen some facilities during Memorial Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traditionally Memorial Day weekend plans might include cooking out, spending time at the pool or camping. However, during this new normal, it’s important to keep a few things in mind.
Health officials still recommend keeping barbecues or parties to 10 people or fewer and staying mindful of how food is served.
"Minimize multi-serve dishes such as a bowl of potato salad or potentially having one person serve all the food would probably be the safest way to minimize getting anyone else sick," said Banner Health Director of Infection Prevention Brandie Anderson.
Anderson said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the risk of COVID-19 spreading through a pool is very low. She still encourages people to stay at least six feet from each other while swimming and reminds people to not wear a mask while in the water.
If you're going camping, she said people should limit their group to people they've already been quarantining with.
Chief of Interpretation at Saguaro National Park Andy L. Fisher has recommendations for people looking to hit the trails this weekend.
"We know recreating responsibly is an important thing to do so carry that mask," Fisher said. "When you're in a situation where you can't be physically distant from someone by six feet, go ahead and throw that mask on and let other folks pass."
All roads and trails at the Saguaro National Park are open and the park also plans to open some picnic area bathrooms for the holiday weekend.
"If you're planning to come out and have a picnic at Signal hill or Ez-Kim-In-Zin there will be facilities there for you," she said.
She said to bring plenty of water and to stay mindful of others at pinch points along trails and at trail-heads.
“It’s a beautiful time to get out and see those saguaro blossoms,” she said. “Expect crowds, come early to get your parking spot and remember to be courteous and recreate responsibly.”
Visit the U.S. National Park Service website to find the various opening levels of each park.
