Tucson Unified School District to hold drive-thru registrations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Unified School District will be holding drive-thru registrations at all elementary and K-8 schools next week.
This will take place May 27 and 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Families can come to meet their principal and register for next year.
TUSD asks all families to remain in their car in front of the school upon arrival. Staff will bring a registration package to you.
TUSD asks that each family bring a pen, their student’s birth certificate, proof of residence and most recent immunizations records (if available).
They will also supply instructions on how to register online, if preferred. Please note Miles Exploratory Learning Center will not participate in this event.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.