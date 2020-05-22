UPDATE: Busch Fire on Mount Lemmon caused by abandoned campfire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire investigators with the Coronado National Forest say the Busch Fire, which burned more than 3 acres on Mt. Lemmon on Thursday, May 21, was caused by an abandoned campfire.
The fire started late Thursday afternoon one mile from Summerhaven, according to a news release from the Forest Service. Crews used helicopters and air tanker retardant drops to support responders with the Coronado National Forest, Flagstaff Interagency Hotshot crew and local law enforcement.
A fire investigator later found the source of the fire: A campfire was left burning and didn’t have a protective ring around it. The investigator said the campfire was still hot, indicating the occupant didn’t try to extinguish it, according to the release.
Crews contained the fire at 3.7 acres, according to the release.
Right now, the forests across Arizona enacted Stage II fire restrictions, which prohibit campfires, and are posted through the Coronado National Forest and Mt. Lemmon.
The Busch fire started on Radio Ridge, about one mile from Summerhaven, on Thursday, May 21.
The Busch Fire was about a mile from where the Aspen Fire started in 2003. The Aspen Fire lasted for a month, destroyed more than 300 homes in Summerhaven and burned 84,000 acres in the Coronado National Forest.
