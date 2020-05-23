FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get ready for a sunny Memorial Day weekend

KOLD Saturday 5:30 pm show May 23, 2020 forecast
By Jaclyn Selesky | May 23, 2020 at 6:00 PM MST - Updated May 23 at 6:00 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Memorial Day Weekend is looking near-perfect with daytime highs in the lower-90s. Enjoy the seasonal temperatures because triple digits return by next week. An excessive heat watch will go into effect Thursday and Friday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper-50s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s. Light breeze.

MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower-90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot with a high of 103 F.

THURSDAY: The heat continues to build with a high of 106 F. Sunny skies.

FRIDAY: Excessive heat watch in place with a high of 108 F under sunny skies.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 106 F.

