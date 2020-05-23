FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get ready for a sunny Memorial Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Memorial Day Weekend is looking near-perfect with daytime highs in the lower-90s. Enjoy the seasonal temperatures because triple digits return by next week. An excessive heat watch will go into effect Thursday and Friday.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper-50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s. Light breeze.
MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower-90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot with a high of 103 F.
THURSDAY: The heat continues to build with a high of 106 F. Sunny skies.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat watch in place with a high of 108 F under sunny skies.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 106 F.
