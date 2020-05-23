Tucson teen killed in collision involving ATV on the city’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department identified the victim of a fatal collision involving an ATV as 16-year-old Allan Cruz-Martinez.
Martinez was driving an ATV with a 13-year-old passenger late Thursday, May 21, when they collided with a passenger vehicle in a neighborhood on the far south side. Both Martinez and the young passenger were rushed to Banner University Medical Center, where Martinez died from his injuries.
The 13-year-old is still in the hospital receiving care for serious, non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from TPD. Neither of the teenagers wore helmets during the collision.
Investigators say Martinez and his passenger were on an ATV near the intersection of South Seventh Avenue and Michigan Drive at around 10 p.m. Thursday when they failed to stop at a stop signed and collided with a gray 2011 Honda Accord in the intersection. The driver of the Honda yielded to the four-way stop and proceeded through the intersection when the ATV drove over of the roundabout and hit the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to the release.
The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene and called 911. Police say the driver of the Honda was not impaired at the time of the collision. The speed of the ATV did play a role in the crash, the release stated.
Police are still continuing their investigation. No charges or citations have been issued, according to the release.
