Tucson teen killed in collision involving ATV on the city’s south side

Investigators say Martinez and his passenger were on an ATV near the intersection of South Seventh Avenue and Michigan Drive at around 10 p.m. Thursday when they failed to stop at a stop signed and collided with a gray 2011 Honda Accord in the intersection. The driver of the Honda yielded to the four-way stop and proceeded through the intersection when the ATV drove over of the roundabout and hit the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to the release.